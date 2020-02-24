Global Zein Protein Market Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR during the Forecast Period until 2028

Zein protein market players are focusing on leveraging the benefits of the European Zein Protein Market to ensure that the revenue sales grow significantly. The growing significance of zein protein as coating product is largely contributing to the growing sales revenue of the zein protein market. The zein protein as a coating agent enhanced the appearance, texture, and aroma of the food products, compared to other plant-based coatings used. This has resulted in the growing sales of zein protein as a coating agent, owing to which companies are harnessing the benefits associated with zein protein. Zein protein finds its place into the all-natural ingredient company product profiles owing to its advantages and beneficial attributes.

Companies are striving hard to distribute zein protein products in emerging regions and countries. Companies including Flo Chemical appointed Thew Arnott for the distribution of the zein protein products across the countries in the European region. The European region being amongst the largest contributors to the zein protein market, companies are working towards the increasing their business in the promising regions and expanding their presence in the European region.

Zein as a protein was first identified in 1897. It comprises of 45-50% of the protein content in corn. It is a water-insoluble protein derived from corn gluten. Zein protein also acts as a perfect coating in pharmaceutical products as well as food ingredients. The property of Zein protein to form glossy, tough and hydrophobic grease-proof coatings, being resistant to microbial attacks has made the product commercially successful. The zein protein derived from corn has various applications in numerous industries. Currently, zein protein is also used for coating candies, such as jelly beans and chocolates, dried fruits, nuts, nut meats, encapsulation of sweeteners and flavors. The pharmaceutical and food industry currently have found commercial interests in zein protein as well. Zein protein has witnessed enormous growth in last few years due to growth in the plant-based protein market. There has been significant research and development in this market wherein consumer preference is changing to opt for clean-label ingredients across the globe. Currently, there is a large percentage of the global population which prefers protein ingredients as an alternative to meat and dairy-based proteins, which is expected to positively impact the market for zein protein.

The increasing demand for organic and natural products is creating the higher opportunity for Zein protein globally. Geographically, the market for Zein protein is booming with a significant growth rate in terms of value leading to substantial opportunity to increase the revenue for Zein protein producers. As a result of which, there is significant product penetration of Zein protein with its various applications across many industries.

Zein protein creates an exceptionally smooth surface and requires only a few grams of the product. The properties of Zein protein are also adaptable in the medical industry as it is a plant protein and not prone to danger or viruses, unlike the animal protein. Chewing gum manufacturers are also preferring to use Zein protein in producing their products. Nowadays, it is also finding an application in the cosmetics industry but on a smaller scale as it can be used in skin creams and serums as it helps in skin regeneration.

Global Zein Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Zein Protein market include:

Zein Products, Archer-Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia plc, AGT Food & Ingredients, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Penta International, E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, ROQUETTE FRERES, Cargill Inc.

Key Product Launches

Zein products is the major manufacturer of zein protein globally, based in North America and has launched several products containing zein protein, such as:

ZEIN F4000 Food Grade: A food ingredient which functions as an encapsulator to extend shelf-life of food and to preserve freshness and color.

ZEIN F4000 Pharma Grade USP: This product is used in pharmaceutical applications which acts as a coating mask, to coat the tablets for the better look, gives a slip for coated tablets which allows ease in swallowing.

ZEIN F4000 LE: This new product launch is used in electrophoresis process, acts as an adhesive in the plating process.

ZEIN F4400 Food Grade (Non-GMO): It a certified non-GMO product mainly used in food and cosmetics industry.

The commercial application of zein protein can have a positive impact on the production of corn and corn pricing, though there are many uncertainties for the same. For those seeking a sustainable and a green edge, Zein protein can also be recognized as a renewable biopolymer by many manufacturers.

Zein Protein Market demand is majorly derived due to the rising demand for plant-based proteins in a variety of food & beverage applications. Zein protein is also looked upon as a very healthy alternative to animal-derived proteins. Also, the rising trend of organic food products is leading to an increase in healthy food options, which is indirectly impacting the demand for Zein Protein market. The Europe and North American markets are largest contributors and manufacturers to the overall growth of the Zein Protein market. Growth in increased use of plant-based protein in regions of Africa and Asia as they are expected to boost the growth of the overall Zein Protein market. Researchers currently also studying its application of zein molecule to make bio-compounds. Zein is also processed into bioplastic polymers which can be made into the variety of plastic.

