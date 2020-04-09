Global Yucca Mohave Extract Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Yucca Mohave Extract Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Yucca Mohave Extract Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Yucca Mohave Extract market status and forecast, categorizes the global Yucca Mohave Extract market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Yucca Mohave Extract is an extract of yucca plant; it is also called Mojave/ Mohave yucca or Spanish Dagger. It is originally from Mojave Desert, Chihuahuan Desert and Sonoran Desert of southeastern California, Baja California, New Mexico, southern Nevada and Arizona.

The yucca extract is a new research success, and like many other plant extract, yucca extract is also have many applications, and the fundamental ones are medication and food and feed ingredients. In medication usage, it is often used for osteoarthritis, high blood pressure, migraine headaches, inflammation of the intestine (colitis), high cholesterol, stomach disorders, diabetes, poor circulation, and liver and gallbladder disorders. It used in food industry as a foaming and flavoring agent in carbonated beverages. Moreover, it has been confirmed that it has effective result on animal feeding to enhance the taste of meat by controlling the maintenance of nitrogen, and it can also improve the nutrition in digestion.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

According to its natural characteristics of growing regions, the most key player of this industry centralized in United States and Mexico. Naturex is the only company in this report that does not locate in this region. In addition, according to our investigation, Naturex is not a significant player in the Mohave Yucca Extract, since it possesses over 9000 products in food industry and does not have rich experience in this product.The application of yucca extract covers a wide range, such as medication, food additive, feeding ingredients, cosmetics, and so forth. In the research, the largest consumption of application is for animal feedings, which occupies the majority of the market. However, the situation is not stable, that the products for other usage are already in the laboratories. It is predictable that the product will be used in more industries.

The technology of yucca extract is keeping developing. In this case, the diversity of products will be realized in next years. Moreover, the expectation and demand of healthy lifestyle are the main power of this industry.

The global Yucca Mohave Extract market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 90 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Agroin

DPI

BAJA Yucca Co

Naturex

Desert King International

American Extracts

Nova Microbials

Ingredients By Nature, LLC

Garuda International

PLAMED

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powder

Liquid

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pharmaceutical

Food Additive

Animal Feeding

Other

