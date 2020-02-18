Global Yogurt Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Yogurt Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

Increase in health consciousness among consumer has led to shift in eating preference towards healthy and nutrition food products. Availability of high nutritional value, which includes high protein, probiotics, vitamin such as vitamin D, B12, minerals such as potassium, iodine and calcium in Greek yogurt is key factor that has led to increased adoption of Greek yogurt among consumers and thus, fuelling the global Greek yogurt market growth.Increasing application of Greek yogurt is another growth driver for Greek yogurt market since it is used for various medium in different countries. Greek yogurt is also used in making many sauces for instance beef and lamb sauces.

The global Yogurt market is valued at 64600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 85500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo MÃ¼ller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy and Food

Nestl

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Segment by Type

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Segment by Application

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Yogurt?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Yogurt?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Yogurt?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Yogurt?

