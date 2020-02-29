GLOBAL YOGHURT MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary
This report studies the global market size of Yoghurt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Yoghurt in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Yoghurt market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Yoghurt market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yoghurt market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Yoghurt include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Yoghurt include
- Ultima Foods
- Sodiaal
- Nestle
- Chobani
- General Mills
- Kraft Foods Group
- Red Mango
- TCBY
- Yogurtland
- Menchie’s
- Danone Groupe
- Yakult Honsha
- SweetFrog
- Stonyfield Farm
- FAGE International
- Sanyuan
Market Size Split by Type
by Forms
- Frozen
- Drinks
- Greek
by Nutrients
- B12 And D
- Protein
- Minerals
- Probiotics
- Other
Market Size Split by Application
- Dairy Products
- Food & Beverages
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Yoghurt market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Yoghurt market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Yoghurt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Yoghurt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To project the value and volume of Yoghurt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yoghurt are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Yoghurt market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Yoghurt Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Frozen
1.4.3 Drinks
1.4.4 Greek
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Dairy Products
1.5.3 Food & Beverages
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size
2.1.1 Global Yoghurt Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Yoghurt Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Yoghurt Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Yoghurt Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Yoghurt Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Yoghurt Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Yoghurt Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Yoghurt Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Yoghurt Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Yoghurt Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Yoghurt Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Yoghurt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Yoghurt Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Yoghurt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Yoghurt Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Yoghurt Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Yoghurt Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Yoghurt Sales by Type
4.2 Global Yoghurt Revenue by Type
4.3 Yoghurt Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Yoghurt Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ultima Foods
11.1.1 Ultima Foods Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.1.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Sodiaal
11.2.1 Sodiaal Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.2.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Nestle
11.3.1 Nestle Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.3.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Chobani
11.4.1 Chobani Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.4.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 General Mills
11.5.1 General Mills Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.5.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Kraft Foods Group
11.6.1 Kraft Foods Group Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.6.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Red Mango
11.7.1 Red Mango Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.7.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 TCBY
11.8.1 TCBY Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.8.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Yogurtland
11.9.1 Yogurtland Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.9.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Menchie’s
11.10.1 Menchie’s Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt
11.10.4 Yoghurt Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Danone Groupe
11.12 Yakult Honsha
11.13 SweetFrog
11.14 Stonyfield Farm
11.15 FAGE International
11.16 Sanyuan
Continuous…
