Global Yerba Mate Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Global Yerba Mate Market Growth 2019-2024

Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate” all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition.

The origins of yerba mate come from the GuaranÃ­ natives, who used its leaves as a drink, cult and currency in their exchanges with other prehistoric cultures. Yerba mate is consumed by thousands of people in different countries around the world because of its nutritional properties and variety in the ways of consumption for the time being.

Since yerba mate cultivation is concentrated in only three countries in the world: Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. This determines that South America becomes the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, South America consumed about 328226 MT of yerba mate, accounting for about 86.98% consumption share globally.

Besides, Argentina is the largest exporting country of yerba mate in the world currently with more than 30000 MT export volume yearly. Syria is the largest export destination of Argentina yerba mate, which holds more than 60% export market of Argentina yerba mate.

With more and more people realize the benefits of yerba mate, the global yerba mate market keeps increasing in the recent few years. The consumption volume of yerba mate increased from 349351 MT in 2011 to 377377 MT in 2015 globally, with the GACR of 1.95% .

Since Argentina has an absolute dominant place in the yerba mate industry, the fluctuations of yerba mate price in the regions has been the market reference for the world. Actually, The National Institution of Yerba Mate has been pricing for yerba mate raw material and yerba mate in the recent years periodically to promote the industry development in the recent years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Yerba Mate market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1770 million by 2024, from US$ 1350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Yerba Mate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Yerba Mate market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Yerba Mate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Yerba Mate market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Yerba Mate players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Las MarÃ­as

Amanda

Andresito

Molinos

Canarias

La Tranquera

Playadito

Santo PipÃ³

Lauro Raatz

BarÃ£o

Aguantadora

Kraus Yerba Mate

CBSe

Romance

Rosamonte

Selecta

La Virginia

Triunfo

Mate Factor

Wisdom Natural

ECOTEAS

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Normal

Organic

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Yerba Mate in each application, can be divided into

<18 age

18-30 age

30-50 age

>50 age

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Yerba Mate market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Yerba Mate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Yerba Mate players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Yerba Mate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Yerba Mate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

