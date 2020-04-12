In this report, the Global Yacht Battery Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Yacht Battery Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Yachts are recreational boats designed with luxury amenities, and are purchased by individuals belonging to the high-income group. Yachts with a length greater than 24 feet are known as luxury yachts, superyachts, mega yachts, or large yachts. They are segmented based on size and propulsion, and are largely used for recreational purposes. The global yacht battery market is mainly driven by the increase in sales of leisure boats due to the rising popularity of boat shows in the US, Europe, and ROW. Leisure boat sales in the US is estimated to increase with the recovering economy. With the increase in disposable income in households, customers in the US are replacing their leisure boats.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth of boating industry. Increase in the number of boat shows in the US and the rise in the number of participants are driving the boating industry in the country.
The global Yacht Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Yacht Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yacht Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Saft
Exide Technologies
GS Yuasa
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Lead-Acid Batteries
Segment by Application
Private Yacht
Commercial Yacht
