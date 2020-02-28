Global Xylene Industry capacity by feedstock, Outlook by Country, Contribution by Region and Outlook To 2023

The global market status for Xylene Industry is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global Xylene Industry Outlook to 2023” – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Xylene Industry for the present and forecasted period until 2023. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Global Xylene Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary

Global xylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 60 mtpa in 2018 to more than 95 mtpa by 2023. Around 40 planned and announced xylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next five years. Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd, ChengHong Holding Group Co Ltd and Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co Ltd are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope

– Global xylene capacity outlook by region

– Global xylene capacity outlook by country

– Xylene planned and announced plants details

– Global xylene capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major xylene producers globally

– Global xylene capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global xylene capital expenditure outlook by country.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned xylene plants globally

– Understand regional xylene supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global xylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of xylene capacity data.

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Xylene Industry, Key Data

2.2. Global Xylene Industry, Xylene Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Xylene Industry, Xylene Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Major Global Xylene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Xylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global Xylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

2.7. Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.8. Key Companies by Xylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Xylene Industry

2.10. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Xylene Industry

2.11. Capacity Contributions to Global Xylene Industry by Feedstock

2.12. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.14. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.15. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.16. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Xylene Plants

4. Africa Xylene Industry

4.1. Africa Xylene Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Xylene Industry, Xylene Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Africa Xylene Industry, Xylene Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Africa Xylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.5. Xylene Industry in Algeria

Continued…………@#

