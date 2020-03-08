Global XLPE Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global XLPE market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global XLPE market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global XLPE market status and forecast, categorizes the global XLPE market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

XLPE is also known as cross-linkable PE compound, which has undergone a change in the molecular structure using a chemical or a physical process. It is based on PE resin, and produced and pelletized by special technology with adding special stabilizing agent, modifier and cross-linking agent. It is widely used in cable, tube and foam.

China is the largest consumption market of XLPE in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 48% the global market in 2015, followed by Europe (included CIS) with the share of 17%, USA is closely followed with the share about 17%. And China is a key importer of XLPE for extra high voltage cables, so far.

XLPE is mainly used for cables, tubes and foams. The consumption of cables is about 2/3 of the total market in the world in 2015, followed by the tubes with the share of 21%.

The global XLPE market is valued at 1230 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dow

Borealis

Wanma MM

Polyone

UBE Ind.

Solvay

Jiangsu Dewei

Shanghai Kaibo

Zhonglian Photoelectric

New Shanghua

CGN AM

Original

Hangzhou New Materials

Linhai Yadong

AEI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silane Cross-linked

Peroxide Cross-linked

Radiation Cross-linked

By Application, the market can be split into

Cable

Tube

Foam

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global XLPE capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key XLPE manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of XLPE are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

XLPE Manufacturers

XLPE Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

XLPE Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

