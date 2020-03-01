Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market [By Analysis Type (Element Detection, Contamination Detection, Density Estimation, and Empirical Formula Determination); By Application (Healthcare, Semiconductors, Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, and Others); and by Regions]: Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Global X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market is anticipated to reach over USD 958.7 million by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS), also known as Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis (ESCA). X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is a quantifiable method which recognizes the chemical configuration of surfaces. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy uses photoelectric effect generated by x-rays. The electrons evicted by the sample surface in X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy comprise data about the electronic structure, atomic composition, chemical oxidation state, and morphology of the chemicals present on the sample surface.

Growing demand for safe and pure drugs, advanced medical research, advancement in technology, and minimal medication error are some of the major key drivers of the global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market. In addition, government support and initiatives in order to generate consciousness regarding contamination level in medications & its formulations, research and developments and chemical scrutiny are anticipated to fuel the growth of the X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is vital for studying the interfacial phenomena at the margins of gases and solids.

However, the lack of expert assets is one of the major restraint for the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. Additionally, the swift rate of introduction of more technologically advanced and sophisticated products is adversely impacting the market growth

The global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market is segmented on the basis of analysis type, application, and geography.

On the basis of analysis type, the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market is segmented into element detection, contamination detection, density estimation, and empirical formula determination. In 2017, Element Detection is anticipated to dominate the market growth due to its diverse applications in the spectroscopy. On the basis of application, the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market is segmented into healthcare, semiconductors, electronics, aerospace, automotive, and others. In 2017, healthcare segment is estimated to dominate the global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market. The healthcare segment includes studying cell/bacteria/tissue analysis, characterization of chemicals, antibody immobilization, and the study of proteins and peptides. The is dominance is attributed to strict regulatory authority necessities for minimal drug errors and the insignificant amount of contaminants in healthcare products. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure by people and advancement in technology such as hyphenated methods are boosting the growth of this segment.

North America dominated the x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market globally and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing application of XPS for drug safety and medical research, rising popularity of hyphenated technology, ongoing technological advancements and growing demand for spectroscopy in industrial and environmental industries are anticipated to fuel growth of this market over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominated to global x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy market during the forecast period, owing to developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some major key players in global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market include ThermoFisher Scientific, Scientica Omicron, ReVera Incorporated, STAIB Instruments, ULVAC Technologies, Inc., JEOL Ltd, Kratos Analytical Ltd, Evan Analytical Group (EAG), Intertek, and Mitsubishi Electric among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Insights

3.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy – Industry snapshot

3.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market dynamics

3.3.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Industry trends

3.7. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Size and Forecast by Analysis Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Element Detection

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Contamination Detection

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Density Estimation

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Empirical Formula Determination

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Healthcare

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Semiconductors

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Electronics

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Aerospace

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.6. Automotive

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.3.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.3.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4. UK

6.3.4.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6. Italy

6.3.6.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.3.6.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.3.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5. Japan

6.4.5.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6. Australia

6.4.6.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.4.6.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.3.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4. Mexico

6.5.4.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Analysis Type, 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market by Application, 2017 – 2026

7. Company Profiles

7.1. ThermoFisher Scientific

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Scientica Omicron

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

