Global X-ray Detector Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global x-ray detector Market is accounted to reach USD 3,899.3 million by 2025 from USD 2,391.8 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, growing government initiatives, declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and reimbursement cuts for analog x-rays.

The key market players for Global x-ray detector market are listed below;

Varex imaging

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Canon Inc.

Amptek, Inc.

Moxtek, INC.,

Rigaku Corporation,

Teledyne Dalsa,

Detection Technology OYJ,

Thales Group,

Fujifilm Holdings,

Agfa-Gevaert

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

end-user

Geography

The global x-ray detector market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global X-ray detector market is segmented into 4 product types, namely flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD). Global x-ray detector market is dominated by FPDs with 71.4% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. FPDs are extremely sensitive and faster than a photographic film. These detectors are used in direct digital radiography (DDR) for the conversion of X-rays to light or charge which can be read out using thin film transistors (TFT array). They are applied through all the forms of radiography allowing high sensitivity, high resolution, low noise and superior image quality.

The FPD are further segmented on the basis of panel size into large area, medium area, and small area FPD. Also based on technology the market is segmented into direct and indirect FPD. In 2018, indirect FPD dominate the market with 92.0% market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period. The indirect FPD is further segmented into cesium iodide (CsI) indirect FPD and gadolinium oxysulfide indirect FPD.

Based on portability, the market is segmented into fixed detectors and portable detectors. In 2018, the portable detector segment dominated the market with 78.7% market share, with a growing CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into medical imaging, dental imaging, security, veterinary, and industrial. Global x-ray detector market is dominated by medical application with 68.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period. The medical imaging application is further sub segmented into static imaging (general radiography and mammography) and dynamic imaging (general fluoroscopy, surgical imaging, and cardiovascular imaging).

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s), Clinics, and, ICU. Global x-ray detector market is dominated by Hospitals with 49.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. The market for hospitals is expected to be growing owing to declining prices and technological development of flat panel detectors across all geographies.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global x-ray detector for 2018-2025.

