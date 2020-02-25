Global X-Ray Detector Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global X-Ray Detector Market is accounted to reach USD 3,586.2 million by 2024 from USD 2,250.0 million in 2016; it is growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of market for X-ray detector market, such as growing geriatric population and chronic diseases, growing government initiatives, declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and reimbursement cuts for analog X-rays will increase the demand for digital systems.

The key market players for Global X-Ray Detector Market are listed below;

Agfa Healthcare,

Amptek, Inc.,

Analogic Corporation,

Canon Inc.,

Detection Technology Oyj,

Fujifilm Medical Systems,

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.,

Konica Minolta, Inc.,

Moxtek, Inc.,

Perkinelmer, Inc.,

Rigaku Corporation,

Teledyne DALSA Inc.,

Thales Group,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Varian Medical Systems

Yxlon International GmbH,

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global X-ray detector market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. The global X-ray detector market is segmented into 4 product types, namely flat panel detectors (FPD), computed radiography detectors (CRD), line scan detectors and, charged coupled devices detectors (CCD).

In 2017, the flat panel detectors (FPD) segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of around 71.0% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

The FPD are further segmented on the basis of panel size into large area, medium area, and small area FPD.

Based on portability, the market is segmented into fixed detectors and portable detectors.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into medical imaging, dental imaging, security, veterinary and, industrial.

On the basis of end users the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM?s) and ICU. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the global X-ray detector market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global X-ray detector market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

