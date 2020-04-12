In this report, the Global Worktops and Window Sills Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Worktops and Window Sills Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the worktops and window sills market, worktops and window sills are belonging to construction surface materials. It is usually made of wood-base, quartz, granite or mixed of products.
The Worktops and Window Sills industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Austria.
Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region and east Europe.
The Germany takes the market share of 17.2%, followed by UK with 16.8% in 2017. Europe’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.3%.
In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
Small companies, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exporters at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
The global Worktops and Window Sills market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Worktops and Window Sills volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Worktops and Window Sills market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kronospan
Kaindl
Pfleiderer
Egger
Cosentino
Diapol
Caesarstone
Formica
Swiss Krono Group
Corian
Compac
Westag & Getalit AG
Sprela
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Worktops
Window Sills
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
