Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

Traditionally, workforce management was handled with the help of spreadsheets and time recording, which are time-consuming, can lead to non-productive idle times and poor customer services, and incur high operational costs. WFM software helps businesses to manage workforce scheduling, increase operational performance, and identify and solve workforce-related issues. WFM solutions can be deployed across organizations and are beneficial to all types of businesses as they ensure that the right people with the desired skills are recruited for a job.

The SMEs segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. Cloud services have become a central part of the business processes in SMEs due to the ease of use and the flexibility they offer, owing to which they are expected to grow in the coming years. The factors driving the retail sector in SMEs includes the flexibility offered by cloud services. Moreover, the data backup is managed by the application vendors, eventually freeing the staff for other business tasks.

The key players covered in this study

ADP

Kronos

Oracle

Reflexis Systems

SAP

ATOSS Software

Ceridian HCM Holding

Infor Global Solutions

Opterus

Primion Technology

RedPrairie

RetailNext

Vortex Connect

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Public

Private

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 SaaS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Public

1.5.3 Private

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size

2.2 Workforce Management Software in Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ADP

12.1.1 ADP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.1.4 ADP Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ADP Recent Development

12.2 Kronos

12.2.1 Kronos Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.2.4 Kronos Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Kronos Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Reflexis Systems

12.4.1 Reflexis Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.4.4 Reflexis Systems Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Reflexis Systems Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 ATOSS Software

12.6.1 ATOSS Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.6.4 ATOSS Software Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ATOSS Software Recent Development

12.7 Ceridian HCM Holding

12.7.1 Ceridian HCM Holding Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.7.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ceridian HCM Holding Recent Development

12.8 Infor Global Solutions

12.8.1 Infor Global Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.8.4 Infor Global Solutions Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Infor Global Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Opterus

12.9.1 Opterus Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.9.4 Opterus Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Opterus Recent Development

12.10 Primion Technology

12.10.1 Primion Technology Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction

12.10.4 Primion Technology Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Primion Technology Recent Development

12.11 RedPrairie

12.12 RetailNext

12.13 Vortex Connect

Continued….

