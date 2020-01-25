Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Workforce Management Software in Retail Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Workforce Management Software in Retail Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Workforce Management Software in Retail Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Workforce Management Software in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Management Software in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
Traditionally, workforce management was handled with the help of spreadsheets and time recording, which are time-consuming, can lead to non-productive idle times and poor customer services, and incur high operational costs. WFM software helps businesses to manage workforce scheduling, increase operational performance, and identify and solve workforce-related issues. WFM solutions can be deployed across organizations and are beneficial to all types of businesses as they ensure that the right people with the desired skills are recruited for a job.
The SMEs segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. Cloud services have become a central part of the business processes in SMEs due to the ease of use and the flexibility they offer, owing to which they are expected to grow in the coming years. The factors driving the retail sector in SMEs includes the flexibility offered by cloud services. Moreover, the data backup is managed by the application vendors, eventually freeing the staff for other business tasks.
The key players covered in this study
ADP
Kronos
Oracle
Reflexis Systems
SAP
ATOSS Software
Ceridian HCM Holding
Infor Global Solutions
Opterus
Primion Technology
RedPrairie
RetailNext
Vortex Connect
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
SaaS
Market segment by Application, split into
Public
Private
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 SaaS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Public
1.5.3 Private
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size
2.2 Workforce Management Software in Retail Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Workforce Management Software in Retail Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ADP
12.1.1 ADP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.1.4 ADP Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ADP Recent Development
12.2 Kronos
12.2.1 Kronos Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.2.4 Kronos Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Kronos Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Reflexis Systems
12.4.1 Reflexis Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.4.4 Reflexis Systems Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Reflexis Systems Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 ATOSS Software
12.6.1 ATOSS Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.6.4 ATOSS Software Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ATOSS Software Recent Development
12.7 Ceridian HCM Holding
12.7.1 Ceridian HCM Holding Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.7.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ceridian HCM Holding Recent Development
12.8 Infor Global Solutions
12.8.1 Infor Global Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.8.4 Infor Global Solutions Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Infor Global Solutions Recent Development
12.9 Opterus
12.9.1 Opterus Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.9.4 Opterus Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Opterus Recent Development
12.10 Primion Technology
12.10.1 Primion Technology Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Workforce Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.10.4 Primion Technology Revenue in Workforce Management Software in Retail Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Primion Technology Recent Development
12.11 RedPrairie
12.12 RetailNext
12.13 Vortex Connect
