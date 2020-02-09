Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Workforce Analytics Market Forecast By Top Leading Manufacturers | Beeline, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., PeopleFluent Companies and Oracle Corporation” to its huge collection of research reports.



The workforce analytics market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global workforce analytics market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key market indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and key trends of the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global workforce analytics market. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the workforce analytics market. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market. The report covers price trend analysis covering various pricing models such as subscription, pay-per-use, and license based. Additionally, the report includes benchmarking of major products available in the market.

Global Workforce Analytics Market: Scope of the Report

The workforce analytics market has been segmented in terms of component, enterprise size, solution, end-use industry, and region. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into software and services. The enterprise size segment includes small & medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises. While considering the application segment, the market has been divided into time & attendance, scheduling & staffing, performance management, benchmarking and others. In terms of end-user industry, the market has been segmented into BFSI, telecom & IT, government & public sector, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the workforce analytics market during the forecast period. Apart from the above regions, the report also covers cross country level analysis for the U.S.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global workforce analytics market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive workforce analytics market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the workforce analytics market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the workforce analytics market, as well as growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies of companies, financial information, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the workforce analytics market. This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the workforce analytics market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

Global Workforce Analytics Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the workforce analytics market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Workforce Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global workforce analytics market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ADP, LLC, Beeline, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Kronos, Inc., Nakisa, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Companies, PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., SAP Success Factors, Tableau Software Inc., TALENTSOFT, Visier, Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC.

The global workforce analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Component

Software

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Services

Managed

Professional

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Application

Time & Attendance

Scheduling & Staffing

Performance Management Workforce Planning Learning & Development Succession Management

Benchmarking Compensation Management Performance Management Training and Development Succession Management

Others (Recruiting Management, Turnover Tracking etc.)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Geography