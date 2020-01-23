Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Wood Preservation Markets to 2022 Including Metsa Group, Stella-Jones Inc., Universal Forest Products, Inc. and UPM-Kymmene Corporation” to its huge collection of research reports.



Global wood preservation market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for ecofriendly wood products, thereby driving the demand for the wood preservation industry. Emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rapid urbanization, rising populations, rapid growth in manufacturing and construction industries is driving demand for the wood preservation industry. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on wood preservation companies to procure wood from sustainable forests and reduce operational costs.

The market for wood preservation reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2022.

The market for wood preservation is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Stella-Jones Inc., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Universal Forest Products, Inc., and Metsa Group. Pressure Treatment accounted for the largest share of the market for wood preservation in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is projected tocome from pressure treatment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.. Asia pacific is the largest market for wood preservation, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market.

Itwas followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected towitness the fastest growth in the wood preservation market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. China is the largest market in terms of value in the wood preservation market. Russia and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such import duties on wood and wood products, and regulatory issues related to wood processing and wood preservation.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the wood preservation market by type.

Report Includes:

– 93 data tables

– An overview of the global market for wood preservation

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013-2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022

– Insight into the types of pressure treatment methods, including full-cell process, empty-cell process, low-pressure-treatment process, and double-vacuum process

– Coverage of nonpressure treatments methods, such as brushing, dip treatment, cold soaking, and thermal process

– Identification of major trends shaping the wood preservation market, such as environmentally-friendly wood preservation processes, alternative chemicals for wood preservation, color-treated wood technology for deck building, and micronized wood preservative technology