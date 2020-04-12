In this report, the Global Wood Interior Doors Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wood Interior Doors Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Interior doors do more than just separate rooms and provide privacy, they define the decor and character of a home, while providing warmth, beauty, and function. Interior door is covered the interior door used in commercial and residential such bedroom and living room, bathroom and so on. This report covered the sliding doors, pocket doors, folding doors, flush doors, barn doors, panel doors by material type.
The United States wood interior doors market is driven by advancements by market players to produce eco-friendly doors, surge in residential & non-residential construction, and increase in expenditure on home remodeling. However, high price packages of eco-friendly products restrain the Wood Interior Doors industry growth.
The United States wood interior doors Market size was valued at $11,951.04 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $13,221.83 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.49% from 2018 to 2023. The United States wood interior doors market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.
The market was dominated by the residential building segment with a share of 95.53%. The segment was followed by the commercial building segment with 4.47% in 2017.
This report focuses on Wood Interior Doors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Interior Doors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jeld-Wen
Masonite
ASSA ABLOY(Maiman)
STEVES DOOR
Simpson Door
Sun Mountain
TruStile Doors
Lynden Doors
Sierra Doors
Stallion
Appalachian
USA Wood Door
Woodgrain Doors
Arazzinni
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hardwood
Softwood
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
