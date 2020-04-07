Global wood coatings market focuses on adhesives, substrates, end-use industries, major companies, and market size & forecasting (2016-2028)

According to Quince Market Insights,The global wood coating market has been witnessing growth, owing to the increasing interest of the consumers for wood finish products. Wood coatings tend to components in charge of the performance of wood coatings in both domestic and industrial spaces.

Market Overview:

Wood coating is widely used in the protection and refinement of wood or wood made structures. It helps in increasing the product life. Moreover, the use of wood coating enhances visual cues of wooden objects, thereby helping in the marketing of the product. Based on technology, the wood coating market has been segmented into waterborne, conventional solid solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and others. Conventional solid solvent borne coatings have higher demand than others, owing to their low price and quick drying characteristics.

The increasing demand for environment cordial wood coatings in one of the key trends that is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. Wood coating manufacturers are creating environment cordial items such as UV-cured and solvent-based wood coatings. Thus, rising environmental concerns will drive the demand for low-VOC wood coatings during the forecast period.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for wood coating.

Market Segmentation:

By Coating Type:

Scratch-resistant

Stains & Varnishes

Shellacs

Wood Preservatives

Water Repellents

By Technology:

Water-based

Powder-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

By Application Method:

Roll & Brush

Vacuum

Spray

By End User:

Furniture

Cabinets

Flooring & Decking

Siding

This upcoming study will be published shortly with focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Key Players of the Wood Coatings Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

DuPont

Valspar Corporation

Kansai paints Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

NOROO Paints

