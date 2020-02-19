GLOBAL WOOD CHARCOAL MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Charcoal is a wood fuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur–free, as such it is ideal fuel for BBQ in towns and cities.

Charcoal can be used as fuel in diary life. Generally, there are two types of charcoal, including charcoal briquets and charcoal lump. Difference between those two products is mainly raw material resource. Charcoal briquets use sawdust of scrap wood as raw materials, while charcoal lump use natural hardwood. It seems that charcoal briquet is a major type of charcoal, which took a share of 63.30% in 2016.

Raw material of charcoal is wood and resource is abundant. There are many charcoal suppliers in USA, such as Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International, Fogo Charcoal, Two Trees Products, Kamodo Joe, Saint Louis Charcoal Company, B&B Charcoal, The Original Charcoal Company and The Charcoal Supply Company. Kingsford and Royal Oak are two leading local companies in USA. In 2016, Kingsford charcoal sales account for 74.75% of USA total sales. Royal Oak charcoal sales share is 15.11% in 2016. Market concentration in this industry is high in USA.

Global Wood Charcoal market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wood Charcoal.

This report researches the worldwide Wood Charcoal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wood Charcoal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kingsford

Royal Oak

Duraflame

Fire & Flavor

Cooks International

Fogo Charcoal

Two Trees Products

Kamodo Joe

Saint Louis Charcoal Company

B&B Charcoal

The Original Charcoal Company

The Charcoal Supply Company

Wood Charcoal Breakdown Data by Type

Charcoal Briquets

Charcoal Lump

Wood Charcoal Breakdown Data by Application

Household

Commercial Restaurant

Wood Charcoal Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Wood Charcoal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

