Global Women’s Lingerie Market Industry: Global Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2025

Jun 27, 2019 (AmericanNewsHour via COMTEX) — Global Women’s Lingerie Market valued approximately USD 35.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Women’s Lingerie Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing including at least undergarment (mainly brassieres) sleepwear, and lightweight robes. It is made-up of lightweight, smooth, stretchy, or decorative fabrics such as silk, chiffon, charmeuse, lycra or lace. Increasing female population, increasing demand from young women and increasing expenditure on personal appearance and changing fashion trend are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of western culture & lifestyle is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, wearing of lingerie offers several benefits such as it hide flaws, it give perfect shape to the body, it can boost confidence, it makes aspect of life easier, it can contribute in good health and so on, due to these benefits demand of lingerie is boosting among women in all over the world. However, high cost of raw materials and increasing cost of labors are the factor that limiting the market growth of Women’s Lingerie during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Women’s Lingerie Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for premium lingerie brands among women in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Women’s Lingerie market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising female population and rising awareness associated with global brands across the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Jockey International
CK
Triumph International
Victoria’s Secret
Uniqlo
Fruit of the Loom
Aimer Group
Mani Form
Venies
Tiova
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Bra
Knickers & Panties
Lounge Wear
Shape Wear
Others
By Application:
Online Store
Store Front
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Women’s Lingerie Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
