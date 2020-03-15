Global Wireline Services Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2015 to 2022

Wireline is an electric cable used to lower into the well and transmit data about the conditions of the wellbore called wireline logs. Wirelines consist ofbraided cables which are used to perform wireline loggings, to evaluate reservoir, pressure formation, well intervention, pipe recovery and fluid identification. Braided lines contain insulated wires to supply power to the equipment located at the end of the cable (Electric Line). Wirelines systems contain cable head, measuring head and tractors. It provides pathway for electrical telemetry for communication between the surface and the equipment at the end of the cable. They are used in gathering data about the workover jobs that require data transmittal. The tools in use are- nuclear tools, magnetic resonance tools, natural gamma ray tools, cased hold electric line tools, sonic and ultra-sonic tools, resistivity tools and borehole seismic tools.

The global wireline services market has grown due to the continuous activity in oil and gas exploration. Wirelines are required for the complete life cycle of oil wells, for activities like stimulation, drilling, intervention, completion and exploration. In 2016, global wirelines market was estimated to be US $XX Bn and it is expected to reach US $XX Bn at a CAGR of XX% by 2022.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064686

Market Dynamics

There is a need to enhance the rate of recovery of hydrocarbon resources and research activities for the unconventional resources due to depletion of the oil reservoirs owing to rising demand globally.Increase in demand and usage for mobile devices may drive the global wireline services market. In addition, growing importance of wireless services and increasing consumer awareness will foster the global market growth. With the rise in the oil and gas exploration activity, cabling need will influence the global wireline services market to improve operational efficiency in terms of time and cost. Rising energy demand from the population is another factor impacting the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Application:

Portable media devices

Smart phones

Tablets (Expected to grow at a moderate rate)

Others

Based on Products:

Phone charging cases

Portable power banks (A dominant product and accommodates the highest revenue)

Solar power banks

Based on Battery Type

Lithium Polymer

Lithium- ion (contributes for largest market share)

Based on Types

Well completion

Well intervention

Well loggings

Based on Technology

Slickline and Electric line

Slick line

Non Electric cable

Based on sector

On shore

Off Shore

Based on Well Type

Open hole

Case hole

Regional/ Geographic analysis

Following the Shale technology, the oil reach countries like Russia, India and China have gone for ultra deep oil and gas exploration. Onshore segment is expected to show a stable rise with North American and European regions, leading the market due to the large number of oil wells and routine oil exploration activity in the Gulf region. The usage of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques has increased. By 2030, India will be the major oil driver with a CAGR of 4% as against 1% CAGR of the world. The use of Wireline services will increase with the increased oil exploration activity.

Opportunities

Synchronizing with growing investment in energy and power sector

Possibilities of Shale gas production in the Asia- Pacific countries

Developing countries like India and Brazil will enhance the wireline market demand

Availability of cheap labor in countries like China and India

Technological advancements in the machinery and processes

Growth in research and development

Ample oil and gas resources will attract global players who will need wirelines service system in place.

Key Players

Expro International Group Holdings Ltd.

Superior Energy Services, Inc

Weatherford International, Inc

Baker Hughes

Nabors Industry Services Ltd.

Schlumberger

Caseline Solutions

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global wireline services market segments

Global wireline services market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global wireline services market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global wireline services market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Global wireline services market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609