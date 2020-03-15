Global Wireline Services Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2015 to 2022

Wireline is an electric cable used to lower into the well and transmit data about the conditions of the wellbore called wireline logs. Wirelines consist ofbraided cables which are used to perform wireline loggings, to evaluate reservoir, pressure formation, well intervention, pipe recovery and fluid identification. Braided lines contain insulated wires to supply power to the equipment located at the end of the cable (Electric Line). Wirelines systems contain cable head, measuring head and tractors. It provides pathway for electrical telemetry for communication between the surface and the equipment at the end of the cable. They are used in gathering data about the workover jobs that require data transmittal. The tools in use are- nuclear tools, magnetic resonance tools, natural gamma ray tools, cased hold electric line tools, sonic and ultra-sonic tools, resistivity tools and borehole seismic tools.
The global wireline services market has grown due to the continuous activity in oil and gas exploration. Wirelines are required for the complete life cycle of oil wells, for activities like stimulation, drilling, intervention, completion and exploration. In 2016, global wirelines market was estimated to be US $XX Bn and it is expected to reach US $XX Bn at a CAGR of XX% by 2022.
Market Dynamics
There is a need to enhance the rate of recovery of hydrocarbon resources and research activities for the unconventional resources due to depletion of the oil reservoirs owing to rising demand globally.Increase in demand and usage for mobile devices may drive the global wireline services market. In addition, growing importance of wireless services and increasing consumer awareness will foster the global market growth. With the rise in the oil and gas exploration activity, cabling need will influence the global wireline services market to improve operational efficiency in terms of time and cost. Rising energy demand from the population is another factor impacting the market.
Market Segmentation
Based on Application:
Portable media devices
Smart phones
Tablets (Expected to grow at a moderate rate)
Others
Based on Products:
Phone charging cases
Portable power banks (A dominant product and accommodates the highest revenue)
Solar power banks
Based on Battery Type
Lithium Polymer
Lithium- ion (contributes for largest market share)
Based on Types
Well completion
Well intervention
Well loggings
Based on Technology
Slickline and Electric line
Slick line
Non Electric cable
Based on sector
On shore
Off Shore
Based on Well Type
Open hole
Case hole
Regional/ Geographic analysis
Following the Shale technology, the oil reach countries like Russia, India and China have gone for ultra deep oil and gas exploration. Onshore segment is expected to show a stable rise with North American and European regions, leading the market due to the large number of oil wells and routine oil exploration activity in the Gulf region. The usage of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques has increased. By 2030, India will be the major oil driver with a CAGR of 4% as against 1% CAGR of the world. The use of Wireline services will increase with the increased oil exploration activity.
Opportunities
Synchronizing with growing investment in energy and power sector
Possibilities of Shale gas production in the Asia- Pacific countries
Developing countries like India and Brazil will enhance the wireline market demand
Availability of cheap labor in countries like China and India
Technological advancements in the machinery and processes
Growth in research and development
Ample oil and gas resources will attract global players who will need wirelines service system in place.
Key Players
Expro International Group Holdings Ltd.
Superior Energy Services, Inc
Weatherford International, Inc
Baker Hughes
Nabors Industry Services Ltd.
Schlumberger
Caseline Solutions
The report contains comprehensive analysis on:
Global wireline services market segments
Global wireline services market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global wireline services market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global wireline services market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Regional analysis for Global wireline services market includes
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
