Global Wireless Test Equipment Market Product, Services and Solutions Analysis 2019

This comprehensive Wireless Test Equipment research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the Wireless Test Equipment market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Wireless Test Equipment is a kind of device with increased measurement speeds, improved accuracy, and exceptional flexibility, which is used to streamline wireless measurements and automate testing for time consuming and complex measurement and analysis tasks.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Test Equipment. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 549.77 million USD in 2017 and will be 651.71 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.46%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Cobham, Rohde and Schwarz, LitePoint (Teradyne), Keysight Technologies and National Instruments are top five production value share spots in the Wireless Test Equipment market in 20176. Cobham dominated with 13.74% production value share, followed by LitePoint (Teradyne) with 10.40% production value share, Rohde and Schwarz with 9.67% production value share, Keysight Technologies with 8.39% production value share and National Instruments with 7.41% production value share.

In recent years, due to technological change and the real economy decline, the market growth rate of wireless test equipment has slowed down. 4G technologies has entered a mature stage, 5G new technology standards are still under study. The growth of communications technology in old technology slowed down, and R and D phase of new technologies Market demand for testing of technology standards has not yet increased. We predicted that the market growth rate will pick up in the coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Test Equipment market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 670 million by 2024, from US$ 550 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless Test Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Near Field Communication Tester

WiFi Tester

Bluetooth Tester

Others

Segmentation by application

Telecom

Industrial

Military and Aerospace

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cobham

Rohde and Schwarz

LitePoint (Teradyne)

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Spirent Communications

Greenlee (Textron)

Anritsu Corporation

NetScout Systems

TESCOM

Beijing StarPoint Technology

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Wireless Test Equipment Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

