Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Market to Grow at high CAGR During 2019 – 2025

Wireless temperature sensors are measurement tools equipped with transmitters to convert signals from process instruments into a radio transmission.

The global Wireless Temperature Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Temperature Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Temperature Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

OMEGA Engineering

Dwyer Instruments

E+E Elektronik

JUMO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Channel

Dual Channel

Multi Channel

Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Temperature Sensors

1.2 Wireless Temperature Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Channel

1.2.3 Dual Channel

1.2.4 Multi Channel

2 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wireless Temperature Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wireless Temperature Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wireless Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wireless Temperature Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Wireless Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wireless Temperature Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

