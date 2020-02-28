Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2019-2025 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Smart lighting is a lighting technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that make adjustments based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Lighting is the deliberate application of light to achieve some aesthetic or practical effect. It includes task lighting, accent lighting, and general lighting.

A lighting control system is an intelligent network based lighting control solution that incorporates communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems are widely used on both indoor and outdoor lighting of commercial, industrial, and residential spaces. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed. Lighting control systems are employed to maximize the energy savings from the lighting system, satisfy building codes, or comply with green building and energy conservation programs.

The term wireless smart lighting controls is typically used to indicate stand-alone control of the lighting within a space. This may include occupancy sensors, time clocks, and photocells that are hard-wired to control fixed groups of lights independently, and connected to the terminals with wireless standard protocols (Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth and etc.).

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry, and the fierce competitive leads to lower price and gross margin.

As for regions in 2014, Europe is the biggest consumption area. As for downstream applications, Outdoor is the largest application area, accounting for 35% of all demand.

The global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Smart Lighting Controls volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Lighting

PHILIPS

TVILIGHT

Osram

Lutron

Telematics

Control4

Echelon

DimOnOff

Venture Lighting

Cimcon

Petra Systems

Honeywell

Murata

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Huagong Lighting

Zengge

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Zigbee

Wifi

Bluetooth

Z-Wave

Enocean

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Smart Lighting Controls

1.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Zigbee

1.2.3 Wifi

1.2.4 Bluetooth

1.2.5 Z-Wave

1.2.6 Enocean

1.3 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size

1.4.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production

3.4.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production

3.5.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Business

7.1 GE Lighting

7.1.1 GE Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PHILIPS

7.2.1 PHILIPS Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PHILIPS Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TVILIGHT

7.3.1 TVILIGHT Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TVILIGHT Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Osram

7.4.1 Osram Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Osram Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Lutron

7.5.1 Lutron Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Lutron Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Telematics

7.6.1 Telematics Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Telematics Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Control4

7.7.1 Control4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Control4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Echelon

7.8.1 Echelon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Echelon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 DimOnOff

7.9.1 DimOnOff Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 DimOnOff Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Venture Lighting

7.10.1 Venture Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Venture Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cimcon

7.12 Petra Systems

7.13 Honeywell

7.14 Murata

7.15 Schneider Electric

7.16 Legrand

7.17 Huagong Lighting

7.18 Zengge

Continued….

