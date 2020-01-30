Global Wireless Receivers Market 2019 By Key Players : Qualcomm, TDK Corporation, Convenient Power, PowerbyProxi

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Wireless Receivers Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report here assembles the various perspectives to be considered as to the global Wireless Receivers market which depicts the recent data and upcoming expectations with reference to the advancing powers at play. The prime reason behind the investigation is to offer the perusers with an expansive details and make accessible the required materials and records. The quantifiable and examined clarifications for the investigation, other than illustrating data on factors, for example, drivers, limitations, and projections so as guess the total outcome of the global Wireless Receivers market over the said period in the report. It furthermore gives a brief and top to bottom examination of the predefined showcase, which gathers some present scenario of the business which are at risk to trigger an adjustment in the market or may cause any negative after-effect.

Wireless Power Receiver is a product which helps to receive the power for a product wirelessly.

Flagship products such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, and the Apple Watch helped drive growth and a rise in consumer awareness. Despite further delays in the introduction of Rezence (part of the AirFuel Alliance) certified receivers, OEMs continue to invest in wireless charging technology. These products are designed in such a way that it can help to transmit the electric energy without any wires or cables. Growing smartphone industry and increasing consumer awareness are few factors which is driving the market of Wireless Power Receivers.

The global Wireless Receivers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Receivers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Receivers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics(Korea)

Texas Instruments (US)

Integrated Device Technology (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

WiTricity Corporation (US)

PowerbyProxi (New Zealand)

Qualcomm (US)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Convenient Power(China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Others

