Global Wireless Receivers Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This comprehensive Wireless Receivers Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Wireless Power Receiver is a product which helps to receive the power for a product wirelessly. Flagship products such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, and the Apple Watch helped drive growth and a rise in consumer awareness. Despite further delays in the introduction of Rezence (part of the AirFuel Alliance) certified receivers, OEMs continue to invest in wireless charging technology. These products are designed in such a way that it can help to transmit the electric energy without any wires or cables. Growing smartphone industry and increasing consumer awareness are few factors which is driving the market of Wireless Power Receivers.

The global Wireless Receivers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Receivers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Receivers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics(Korea)

Texas Instruments (US)

Integrated Device Technology (US)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

WiTricity Corporation (US)

PowerbyProxi (New Zealand)

Qualcomm (US)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Convenient Power(China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR

Segment by Type

Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Others

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Wireless Receivers Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Wireless Receivers Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Wireless Receivers Market.

Key Wireless Receivers market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

