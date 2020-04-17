In this report, the Global Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Device is used for a wireless computer network that links two or more devices using wireless communication to form a local area network (LAN) within a limited area such as a home, school, computer laboratory, campus, office building etc.

The global Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies

Alcatel Lucent Enterprises

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Aerohive Networks

Dell

Extreme Networks

ZTE Corporation

Fortinet

Avaya

WiFi Spark

Boingo Wireless

Allied Telesis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wireless Access Points

AP Antennas

Wireless LAN Controllers

Multigigabit Switching

Wireless Location Appliance

Segment by Application

IT and Telecommunication

Municipality and Public Infrastructure

Logistics

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Transport and Logistics

Retail

Others

