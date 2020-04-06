In this report, the Global Wireless Lan Card Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wireless Lan Card Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A LAN card connects a computer to a network. LAN cards are typically built into your computer. You can connect to the network via an Ethernet cable, usb, or wirelessly.

LAN cards also make it possible to connect many different computers together through the LAN. As long as each of the computers has the proper IP package addresses.

The speeds of each LAN will vary however. This will be deponent on the LAN cards themselves. Some are capable of speeds up to 10/100 mbps and then there are some that are rated up to 10/100/1000.

The global Wireless Lan Card market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Lan Card volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Lan Card market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

TP-Link

D-Link

Asus

Tenda

Netgear

Netcore

FAST

B-Link

Mercury

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

10 Mbps

100 Mbps

1000 Mbps

10 Gbps

Other

Segment by Application

Desktop Computer

Personal Computer

Other

