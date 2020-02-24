Global Wireless Display Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global wireless display market is expected to reach USD 5,623.3 million by 2025 from USD 2,530.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market extensive usage of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, increasing adoption of on-demand entertainment, rising popularity of different display technologies and growth in positioning of wireless display in the commercial sector. On the other hand, availability of cheaper substitute in wired connectivity devices may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global wireless display Market are listed below;

Amazon

MICROSOFT

CAVIUM

GOOGLE

Lattice Semiconductor

BELKIN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Roku Inc.

APPLE INC.

ACTIONTEC ELECTRONICS INC.

Netgear

Silicon Image Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Intel Corporation

Airtame Inc.

Splashtop Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Offering

Application

Technology Protocol

Geography

The global wireless display market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, technology protocol and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global wireless display market is segmented based on offering into two notable segments; hardware and software and services. The wireless display market is dominated by hardware with 63.6% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period.

The global wireless display market is segmented based on application into two notable segments; consumer and commercial. Commercial segment is sub segmented into corporate and broadcast, digital signage, education, healthcare and government. In 2018, the consumer segment is expected to dominate the market with 56.2% market share.

The global wireless display market is segmented based on technology protocol into six notable Wi-Fi display, Miracast, Google Cast, AirPlay, Wireless HD, DLNA and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global wireless display market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

