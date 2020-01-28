Global Wireless Charging Systems Market Will Continue To Grow By 2019-2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Wireless Charging Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This technology involves the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. It comprises a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables.

Wireless charging is user-friendly, as the inconvenience of connecting cables is minimized, and different brands & models of devices can also use the same charger. Moreover, it enhances flexibility, especially for the devices for which replacing their batteries or connecting cables for charging is costly, hazardous, or infeasible (e.g., body implanted sensors).

The demand for wireless charging is globally expected to rise during the forecast period due to ascending sales of electric vehicles, constantly evolving portable electronics & wearable device market, and necessity of harvesting ambient RF. However, technology being expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging rate restrain the wireless charging market growth. Moreover, high research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending Internet of Things (IoT) creates lucrative opportunities in the wireless charging market. The incompatibility of the technology with the existing electronic devices and certification problem for high range and power rated wireless charging units are the challenges faced by the wireless charging devices.

In 2018, the global Wireless Charging Systems market size was 4040 million US$ and it is expected to reach 67100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 42.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Charging Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Charging Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

POWERMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

WITRICITY CORPORATION

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

MURATA MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD.

SONY CORPORATION

FULTON INNOVATION LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inductive

Resonant

RF

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Charging Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Charging Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

