Global Wireless Audio Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2025

Wireless technology is beneficial for the overall growth of the global semiconductor and electronics industry. The wireless technology is mainly used in audio device and audio streaming device to get the music streaming.

With the wireless connectivity continues to remain an important feature of audio products, Wireless Audio industry grow quickly in recent years.

Currently

Wireless Audio industry has historically had a rapid growth driven primarily by growth in smartphone and tablet. Other driving factors include the development of Bluetooth and WIFI technology. Bluetooth and WIFI has become a basic functionality in audio products.

America is the largest region, larger than the next largest, the Asia Pacific region in 2016. Soundbars and wireless speaker which widely used in home accounted for approximately 45.98% of US shipments. The major brand of Wireless Audio in US market include Bose, Harman, Philips, Sennheiser Electronic, Apple, Sony, Shure, Vizio, VOXX, DEI, LogiTech, Boston Acoustics, Sonos, YAMAHA, Plantronics, Jabra, Amazon, Google and other brand. Their products are manufactured from the original design and contract manufacturers in Asia.

Meanwhile, with the growth of smartphone shipment in Asia, Wireless Audio will have a fast growth in Asia region, the ODMs may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

The global Wireless Audio market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wireless Audio volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple(Beats)

LG

Bose

SAMSUNG(Harman)

Logitechï¼ˆJaybirdï¼‰

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sonos

DEI

Vizio

Boston

Sony

Shure

VOXX

Philips

YAMAHA

Jabra

Amazon

Google

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers

Wireless Headphonesand Earphones

Wireless Microphone

Segment by Application

Consumer and Home

Commercial

Automotive

Others

