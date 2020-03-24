Global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

A typical cable product consists of a wire conductor (typically copper) covered by insulation, and a jacket that encases the insulated wire(s). Insulation is applied over conductors for electrical isolation between conductors or from ground. Jacket is applied over conductor insulation or cable core for mechanical, chemical, or electrical protection.

Wires and cables play an indispensable role in todayâ€™s digitally-enriched life and find extensive usage across a number of applications in several industries. The continuously rising set of applications of wires and cables across the burgeoning power, automotive, telecommunication, and construction industries are expected to bode well for the global consumption of Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing in the next few years.

The market has been segmented based on criteria such as end-use industry, material and geography. PVC continues to play an important role in the Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing industry. In 2016, PVC contributed to approximately 68.36% of total production, Polyolefins are the next major group of polymers and have reducing PVC in certain application.

The global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market features a high degree of consolidation from large vendors based in Asia and North America. The top ten companies operating in the global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market are DowDuPont, Mexichem Specialty Compounds Limited, Hitachi-cable, BASF SE, Fujikura, SUMITOMO, ECC, Borealis, ExxonMobil Corp, Shell Chemicals. The world’s largest manufacturer is DowDuPont which accounted for approximately 13.37% of the global revenue of Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing in 2016.

The global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing market is valued at 33900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 36800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC

Polyoefins

Polyamides

Fluoropolymers

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Jacket

Insulation

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

