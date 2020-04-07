In this report, the Global Wiper Blade Sales Market Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wiper Blade Sales Market Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Wiper Blade market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wiper Blade market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Wiper Blade is a device used to keep the window clean, moving back and forth across the windshield countless times as they sweep the water away. A Wiper Blade mainly consists of a pivot socket, two end ferrules, a spring steel sheet and a rubber strip. The spring sheet steel in Wiper Blade dispersive pressure to the whole and make all parts of the Wiper Blade bear averaged force, removing the rain mark and scratch on the windscreen. The Wiper Blade can last longer, coupled with uniform force, anti-sun, simple structure and lighter weight features.

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of wiper blade industry. USA and Europe are the major market of wiper blade. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of wiper blade. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the wiper blade industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for wiper blade is growing.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Bosch, Valeo, Federal-Mogu, Denso and Trico. These five companies occupied about 77.59% market share in the wiper blade market in 2017.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for wiper blade. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, wiper blade market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, wiper blade manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of wiper blade.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Wiper Blade market is valued at 3320 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Valeo

Bosch

Federal-Mogul

Denso

Trico

Mitsuba

HELLA

ITW

DOGA

CAP

ICHIKOH

KCW

Lukasi

AIDO

Guoyu

METO

Sandolly

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Boneless Wiper Blade

Bone Wiper Blade

Hybrid Wiper Blade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

OEM Market

Aftermarket

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Wiper Blade sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Wiper Blade players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wiper Blade are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Wiper Blade Manufacturers

Wiper Blade Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Wiper Blade Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

