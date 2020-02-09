Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Winter Tire Market to Exceed US$ 28 Bn by 2026 – By Tire Type such As Studded and Non-studded” to its huge collection of research reports.



The winter tire market has been forecasted for the period from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). This report provides forecast and analysis of the winter tire market at regional and global levels. The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the winter tire market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Winter Tire market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the winter tire market has also been included that helps understand the competitive scenario of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global winter tire market by segmenting it in terms of tire type, rim size, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the winter tire market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of the electric vehicles market. Demand for fuel-efficient vehicles among consumers and government emission regulations have been considered while sizing the market.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global winter tire market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented among medium scale manufacturers. Major players operating in the winter tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, Nokian Tyres plc, Continental AG, Nexen Tire Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co., Ltd., The Yokohoma Rubber Co., Ltd., MICHELIN, Hankook Tire, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Ltd., Giti Tire, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The winter tire market is primarily driven by stringent regulations for safety in cold regions, as winter tires possess better grip as compared to conventional tires in cold climates and prevent the vehicle from skidding.

The report provides the estimated market size of the winter Tire market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units). Market figures have been estimated based on rim size, tire type, sales channel, vehicle type, and regions. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global winter tire market has been segmented as follows:

Global Winter Tire Market, by Tire Type

Studded

Non-studded

Global Winter Tire Market, by Rim Size

12’’-17’’

18’’-21’’

>22’’

Global Winter Tire Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Winter Tire Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region