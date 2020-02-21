Global Wine Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global wine market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others), Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, the still wine is the commonest type of wine as it includes largest number of sub categories of the wine. The production of still wine is on the highest rate in the world. However sparkling wine is growing in the market as the wine is highly considered for the special-occasion and celebration such as Champagne.

In colour, the red wine is highly produced worldwide and therefore it is dominating the wine market. The red wine has many health benefits and therefore widely accepted worldwide however white is also in demand as it is also offering many health benefits. The white wine consists of antioxidant properties that can help prevent cancer.

In product type, it has been found that wine has no flavor and is produced from grapes which are more common among people. Grape wine is available in market in more quantity and is more preferred product in beverages industry due to its health benefit properties.

In packaging, bottles segment is dominating because aging of wine in bottle is potentially able to improve the quality of wine and can be kept for longer time. The wine can be stored in different bottles made from glass, plastics and wooden barrels.

In body type, full bodied segment is dominating because aging of wine in bottle is potentially able to improve the quality of wine and can be kept for longer time. The wine can be stored in different bottles made from glass, plastics and wooden barrels.

In distribution channel, off trade is dominating the wine market as wines are easily available in restaurants, clubs and others places where group of customers organized mostly for parties and enjoyment.

The key market players for global wine market are listed below;

Accolade Wines

The Wine Group

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Constellation Brands, Inc.

John Distilleries

India, Castel Group

CDV Compagnia del Vino

AMVYX

BACARDI

Pernod Ricard

TREASURY WINE ESTATES

Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A.

Concha y Toro

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

Chapel Down

Others

