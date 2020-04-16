Global Wine Bottle Sealing Wax Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Wine Bottle Sealing Wax market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wine Bottle Sealing Wax market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Wine Bottle sealing wax is used for just that: sealing bottles. It can be used to seal a variety of products. Some of the most popular products it is used for are Wine, Beer and Whiskey.
There are a few beneficial properties to bottle sealing wax. A few are listed below.
It is a strong flexible coating.
It opens easily. Unlike other bottle sealing methods, bottle sealing wax opens cleanly and easily without crumbling or cracking.
It is moisture resistant. Your product container might sit in a damp cellar for storage; the bottle sealing wax keeps all excess moisture out of the product.
It provides a secure seal. Most bottle sealing wax adheres to natural or synthetic corks to create a tight seal.
Creates a unique look. Unlike other bottle sealing methods, wax creates a unique look. You can choose from a variety of different wax colors (such as metallic, pearl, or even custom colors) to personalize your wine. Check out some of the many color options here.
Calwax, LLC
Blended Waxes, Inc
Westech Wax
Custom Wax n’ Seals
Cortica Benicia
The British Wax Refining Company Ltd
Oakbank Products Limited
The Darent Wax Company Ltd
Kings Wax
Wax Matic
Jax Wax Pty Ltd.
Wax-Works
Australian Wax Co
Southwest Wax LLC
J. Herbin
Etched Images，Inc.
Reed Wax
Huaming
Market Segment by Product Type
Bottle Sealing Wax Beads
Bottle Sealing Wax Bricks
Market Segment by Application
Wine
Beer
Whiskey
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
