In this report, the Global Window Film Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Window Film Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Window film is a thin sheet of window coating to deliver a range of high-value benefits, which can be installed on interior glass surfaces or exterior glass surfaces in residential & commercial buildings, automobiles, boats and marine applications. Window film comes in a range of shades from visually clear to darker shades of grey and bronze, the durability and performance of these products are determined by the quality and type of component used. Window film provides many benefits, from energy savings to UV protection.
Window film industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and APAC. Among them, China output volume accounted for more than 17.07% of the total output volume of global window film in 2016. Eastman is the world leading manufacturer in global window film market with the market share of 10.55%, in terms of production, followed by 3M. Solar Gard-Saint Gobain and Madico.
Compared to 2015, window film market managed to increase production by 2.49 percent to 2375.00 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 2317.20 million USD in 2015. Overall, the window film market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
The global Window Film market is valued at 2440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Window Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Window Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Eastman
3M
Solar Gard-Saint Gobain
Madico
Johnson
Hanita Coating
Haverkamp
Sekisui S-Lec
Garware SunControl
Wintech
Erickson International
KDX Optical Material
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solar Control Film
Safety / Security Film
Decorative Film
Spectrally Selective Film
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Automotive
Others
