Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2019-2025

A safe and reliable pitch system is critical for the wind turbines performance and power production. Wind turbine pitch control system can change incidence of rotor blades in a wind power generation system based on real-time wind speed for the purpose of adjusting output power, achieving higher utilization efficiency of wind power and providing protection for rotor blades. When wind speed is not higher than the rated speed, the blade incidence stay near the angle 0 (highest power point), which is similar to that of a generator with constant pitch, generating an output power that changes along with wind speed.

In the coming years there is a comparative steadily demand for Wind Turbine Pitch Systems in the regions of North America, Europe and China and other regions. If conservative forecast, there is one decline from 2021 for wind energy is one kind of new energy, there are some uncertainty during the processing and the industry depends more on climate, wind must be adequate.

In the past few years from 2012-2016, the global production and consumption has a little fluctuation. The global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems market size in terms of production is projected to grow to 42001 Sets while revenue 1654.69 M USD by 2022. At the same time, EU and China is remarkable in the global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems industry because of their market share.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a steady growth rate. To meet the uncertain situation, some manufacturers will be not so radical in this industry.

The global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems market is valued at 1530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wind Turbine Pitch Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wind Turbine Pitch Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vestas

Siemens

Enercon

Gamesa

MOOG

SSB

Mita-Teknik

Parker hannifin

Bosch Rexroth

Atech

DEIF Wind Power

MLS

OAT

AVN

DHIDCW

Beijing Techwin

Huadian Tianren

REnergy Electric

DONGFENG Electric

Corona

Ree-electric/Reenergy

Chongqing KK-Qianwei

Chengdu Forward

Lianyungang Jariec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydraulic Pitch System

Electrical Pitch System

Segment by Application

Offshore

Onshore

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Turbine Pitch Systems

1.2 Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydraulic Pitch System

1.2.3 Electrical Pitch System

2 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

