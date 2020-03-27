Global Wind Power Coating Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades is not a surprise given the variety of and often harsh environmental conditions encountered at sea and on land. If not protected, this erosion and corrosion will reduce the structure’s strength, reliability, life span and, ultimately, its economic value. So coating plays an important role in protecting blades, tower and other components from environment.

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades causes huge damage to wind power plant, so wind power coating is well paid attention in the world, with the increasing construction of wind power plant, the demand of the wind power coating is also increasing. According to the location where the wind power plants are, the wind power coating can be divided into offshore blades, offshore tower, offshore interior, onshore blades, onshore tower and onshore interior. According to the raw materials, it can be divided into polymer coating, ceramic coating and metal coating. The polymer coating owns the biggest market share, taking 80.88% in 2016.

North America and Europe are the main consuming regions, North America takes 66.68% of the global sale volume in 2016, located in the leading position. Europe is the second biggest region, taking 28.13% in the world in 2016. China is not a big manufacturing region, but the consumption is huge, in 2016 the consumption is 26059 MT.

With the bright future of the wind industry, the wind power coating also shows good future. The sale volume will increase to 115618 MT in 2022 from 60102 MT with the average growth rate of 11.52%, the revenue will increase to 988.77 Million USD in 2022 from 527.48 Million USD in 2016 with the average growth rate of 11.04%. The price will show the declining trend in the future, in 2022 the price will decrease to 8552 USD/MT.

The global Wind Power Coating market is valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wind Power Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wind Power Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

