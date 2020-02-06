Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware designed to allow a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This type of chipset can be found inside computers as well as a number of other wireless products. Types of hardware that might contain a wireless chipset include wireless Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC) hardware like wireless local area network (WLAN) cards and external WLAN adapters. Other types of hardware that might include a wireless chipset include routers and any other wireless devices that transmit or receive a wireless signal.

The emergence of dual-band routers is also expected to aid market growth by 2020. Wi-Fi technology uses 2.4 GHz and 5GHz frequencies for data transfer. As most devices, from baby monitors to Bluetooth, use the 2.4 GHz frequency, it is becoming over-crowded and slower. A large number of vendors are focusing on developing dual-band routers. These routers consist of two different types of wireless radios to support connections on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. They also allow users to pick and connect to the strongest Wi-Fi signal.

The Smartphone end user segment accounted for more than 71% of the market share during 2015 and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of 2020. With the continuous evolution of mobile devices since the late 2000s, manufacturers have been integrating new features such as Wi-Fi into these devices. This has resulted in increased demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the smartphone segment. The latest smartphones that are available in the market are equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. This has improved mobile data services, which has boosted mobile traffic rapidly and is likely to accelerate the demand for Wi-Fi capability in smartphones.

During 2015, North America dominated the market, accounting for more than 24% of the market share. The US is the major revenue contributing country in this region. Currently, the North American market is at the stage of saturation. The market has limited growth potential, especially in the Americas, due to an already established infrastructure and high penetration of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets. Analysts predict that the market growth in this region will be limited during the forecast period. Developing from multi chip to single chip, internal and external WiFi chip manufacturers play games.

Actually, in the products of mobile phone, and other products, independent WiFi chip having only the function of connecting and transferring single processing and transmission protocol TCP/ IP must be placed at the end of AP having strong performance, so that it can form a complete communication architecture. However , a lot of intelligent hardware in the field of internet of things , such as kettle , electric rice cooker , lamps and lanterns , soybean milk machine etc, have no powerful AP originally .Therefore , independent WiFi chip of course have difficulty.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20500 million by 2024, from US$ 16000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

11n

11ac

11ad

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

