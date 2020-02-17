Global Whole Grain Foods Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers and Industry Key Players – Cargill, CII, Flowers Foods, Hodgson Mill and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Global Whole Grain Foods Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its Research Database.

Whole grain foods basically comprise grains in their complete form containing all three essential parts (bran, endosperm, and germ). High-fiber or multigrain foods are often mistaken for whole grain foods. Whole grain foods have high fiber content, which helps in digestion.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing significance of the health benefits of whole grain foods. The importance of healthy and nutritious foods has increased in recent times, especially in countries that are facing health issues like obesity and diabetes. Obesity is a major concern in developed countries like the US. Thus, to decrease the occurrence of such health problems, consumers are now incorporating healthy food habits in their lifestyle.

The reduced fiber intake is one of the major reasons for the occurrence of such health problems among consumers. Thus, in order to increase dietary fiber, consumers are looking for high-fiber foods. Whole grain foods are in high demand because of their high fiber content. Fiber content not only helps in digestion but also balances blood sugar levels, which helps in maintaining the overall wellbeing of consumers.

The global Whole Grain Foods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Whole Grain Foods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whole Grain Foods in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whole Grain Foods market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

