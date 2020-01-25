Global Whole Grain Foods Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Whole Grain Foods Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Whole Grain Foods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Whole Grain Foods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global market size of Whole Grain Foods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whole Grain Foods in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whole Grain Foods market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Whole grain foods basically comprise grains in their complete form containing all three essential parts (bran, endosperm, and germ). High-fiber or multigrain foods are often mistaken for whole grain foods. Whole grain foods have high fiber content, which helps in digestion.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing significance of the health benefits of whole grain foods. The importance of healthy and nutritious foods has increased in recent times, especially in countries that are facing health issues like obesity and diabetes. Obesity is a major concern in developed countries like the US. Thus, to decrease the occurrence of such health problems, consumers are now incorporating healthy food habits in their lifestyle. The reduced fiber intake is one of the major reasons for the occurrence of such health problems among consumers. Thus, in order to increase dietary fiber, consumers are looking for high-fiber foods. Whole grain foods are in high demand because of their high fiber content. Fiber content not only helps in digestion but also balances blood sugar levels, which helps in maintaining the overall wellbeing of consumers.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Whole Grain Foods include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Whole Grain Foods include

Cargill

Cereal Ingredients (CII)

Flowers Foods

Hodgson Mill

Kellogg

Allied Bakeries

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Food For Life

General Mills

Grain Millers

Mondelez International

Nestlé

Quaker Oats

Market Size Split by Type

Whole Grain Cereals

Whole Grain Bakery Products

Whole Grain Flour

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online/E-Commerce

Independent Retail Outlets

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

