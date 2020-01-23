Global White Spirits Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023Global White Spirits Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

White Spirits Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
Baijiu (Chinese: 白酒; pinyin: báijiǔ), also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).”
By Company
Wuliangye
Kweichow Moutai Group
Yanghe Brewery
Daohuaxiang
Luzhou Laojiao
Langjiu Group
Gujing Group
Shunxin Holdings
Fen Chiew Group
Baiyunbian Group
Xifeng Liquor
Hetao Group
Yingjia Group
Kouzi Liquor
Guojing Group
King’s Luck Brewery
Jingzhi Liquor
Red Star
Laobaigan
JNC Group
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Thick-flavor
Sauce-flavor
Light-flavor
Others
By End-User / Application
Corporate hospitality
Government Reception
Family dinner
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Wuliangye
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Kweichow Moutai Group
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Yanghe Brewery
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Daohuaxiang
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Luzhou Laojiao
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Langjiu Group
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Gujing Group
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Shunxin Holdings
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Fen Chiew Group
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Baiyunbian Group
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Xifeng Liquor
12.12 Hetao Group
12.13 Yingjia Group
12.14 Kouzi Liquor
12.15 Guojing Group
12.16 King’s Luck Brewery
12.17 Jingzhi Liquor
12.18 Red Star
12.19 Laobaigan
12.20 JNC Group
