GLOBAL WHITE CEMENT MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

White Cement Market:

Executive Summary

Global White Cement Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The White Cement Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. White cement is typically used in combination with white aggregates to produce white concrete for decorative work and prestige construction projects. White cement allows a wide range of color options for producing structural and architectural concrete as well as masonry and cementitious building project. Increasing demand from construction activities and rising applications of white cement for decorative applications are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing emphasis on innovation and decorative architecture is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, white cement reduces heat effect by using white-based ingredients and can be pigmented to achieve various colors without the need for paint or stains thus eliminating VOCs, therefore demand of white cement is rising across the globe. However, high cost of production and limited utilization in heavy construction activities are the factors that limiting the market growth of White Cement during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global White Cement Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing industrialization and rising demand from construction industries in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global White Cement market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising urbanization and favorable government initiatives in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Union Corporation

CBR Heidelberg Cement

Federal White Cement

Kuwait Cement Company

Lafarge

Rak White Cement

Saudi White Cement

SECIL

Shargh White Portland Cement Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

White Portland Cement

White Masonry Cement

Others

By Application:

Residential

Non Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global White Cement Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. White Cement Market, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. White Cement Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. White Cement Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. White Cement Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. White Cement Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. White Cement Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. White Cement Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. White Cement Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. White Portland Cement

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. White Masonry Cement

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Others

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

