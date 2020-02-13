Global Wheeled Excavators Market Research by Key Vendor Analysis Report from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Wheeled Excavators Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

Wheel excavator runs on wheels and are used for excavation and loading of dump trucks and most of the time it is only used for plain ground operations. Because of wheel, it is not suitable for hilly areas due to low grip value to the ground.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Stabilization of global crude oil prices. Owing to the weak global crude oil market during 2014 and 2016, the construction sector in oil producing countries came to a halt. The Middle East countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, experienced a downturn in the growth of the construction sector. With the overall global economy in a downslide during this period, the construction and mining sectors faced difficult times, resulting in various projects, including government projects, being temporarily put on hold.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Xuzhou Construction Machinery

Construction – TerexÂ

Liebherr

Deere

SANY

Doosan Infracore

J C Bamford(JCB)

Kobelco Construction Machinery

CNH

Hyundai Heavy Industries(HHI)

Atlas

Wacker Neuson

HIDROMEK

Shantui Construction Machinery

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Bobcat

Astec

Gradall

Geismar

Rhino

Menzi Muck

Mecalac

UNAC

Badger Equipment

GEHL

Sennebogen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

>80 HP

40-80 HP

< 40 HP

Segment by Application

Construction

Agriculture

