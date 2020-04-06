In this report, the Global Wheat Straw Pulp Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wheat Straw Pulp Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wheat Straw Pulp are made with a wheat byproduct—the stalk, having a good environmental effect.

The wheat straw pulp industry concentration is very high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

The price is relatively stable, and mark a lightly increase in these years. Looking forward to the next few years, we still take this price trend because of the increasing cost of raw material collection and environmental protection input.

The global Wheat Straw Pulp market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wheat Straw Pulp volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wheat Straw Pulp market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shandong Tranlin Paper

Trident Group

Yinge Paper

Xinya Paper Group

Baiyun Paper

Prairie Pulp & Paper

Shaanxi Xingbao Group

Kimberly-Clark

Zilchables

Shandong Sun Paper

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unbleached Wheat Straw Pulp (Key Type)

Bleached Wheat Straw Pulp

Segment by Application

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Medical and Food Container

