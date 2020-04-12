In this report, the Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.
Wheat gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form, it is known as gum gluten which free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. Wheat gluten has characteristics including strong hydroscopicity, viscoelasticity, extensibility, adhesion thermosetting property and liposuction emulsification. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including milling, bakery products, meats, pasta, breadings etc. Downstream customers include: Bimbo, Diosna, Kraft Foods, Mars, Heinz etc.
The global production of wheat gluten will reach 1270 K MT by the end of year 2015. There are many wheat gluten manufacturers in Europe. The production of wheat gluten reaches 397 K MT in 2015 from 319 K MT in 2010 in Europe. Tereos, Roquette (FR) and CropEnergies are leading manufacturers in Europe.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tereos
Manildra
Roquette (FR)
MGP Ingredients
CropEnergies
ADM
Cargill
Chamtor
White Energy
Jäckering-Group
Crespel & Deiters GmbH (DE)
Sedamyl
Kroener Staerke (DE)
Amilina
Permolex
Semino (AR)
Tianguan Group
Shandong Qufeng
Guanxian Ruixiang
Lianhua
Anhui Ante Food
Anhui Ruifuxiang
Beidahaung
Tereos(Dongguan)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Optimal Grade Product
Sub-optimal Grade Product
General Grade Product
Segment by Application
Food
Animal Feed
Others
