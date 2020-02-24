Global Wheat Protein Concentrates Market Driven by Technological Innovations, reports Fact.MR

Manufacturers in the wheat protein concentrates market are offering products that are aimed at overcoming high-protein challenges. Strategic launches of this kind are helping the aspiring players of the Wheat Protein Concentrates Market to gain a strategic edge over their rivalry. For instance, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a global leader in food processing, introduced a new product ‘Nutriance’ to its existing portfolio to overcome the issue of incorporation of high protein and glutamine levels.

Wheat protein concentrates market is likely to gain tailwinds from the rising popularity for innovative protein concentrates in the food and beverages industry. Surging propensity for high glutamine intake is predicted to be a primary growth lever of wheat protein concentrates market. Moreover, health attributes of wheat protein concentrates, such as enhanced digestibility, is further likely to propel revenue growth of wheat protein concentrates market.

The penetration of nutraceuticals with hydrolysed wheat protein concentrates has been identified as an overarching trend pervading in the wheat protein concentrates market, on the back of their advantages for muscle maintenance. As per the revelation by a cohort of researchers at the University of Maastricht, older men involving regular intake of wheat protein concentrates in large doses saw remarkable gains in muscle size. Such facts provide credence to optimistic future growth aspects of wheat protein concentrates market in the forthcoming years.

Plant-based proteins are high-quality proteins that is primarily obtained from beans & pulses, grains including wheat. These proteins form a very necessary component in the growth and maintenance of the human body and provide additional benefits over animal-derived proteins such as lower body weight, lower cholesterol, and lower blood pressure levels. Wheat proteins are plant-based proteins which has applications in food and beverages, sports nutrition products and meat alternative applications and are used commercially. Adult age groups are the main target segment which consumes wheat protein both in isolate and concentrates forms. However due to the added benefits of plant proteins nowadays the wheat protein market has covered all age group protein consumers. Wheat protein is used as a dietary supplement, rich in proteins and comparably low in carbohydrates.

Wheat proteins are extracted from wheat, this process includes removal of sodium dodecyl sulfate, separation of sodium dodecyl sulfate from insoluble protein fractions in the wheat. Wheat proteins are further divided into isolates, concentrates, and others.

Key factors which are driving the demand for wheat proteins and wheat protein concentrates are the growing consumer base for vegan diets. Currently, in the wheat protein market, Wheat protein concentrates are popular as a sports nutrition supplement mostly among body builders and training athletes. Wheat protein concentrates are also an added additive to non-wheat based flours like Almond flour as it maintains the gluten content of flours.

Moreover, there is a high demand of wheat protein in the cosmetics industry currently as there is the presence of gluten in it. Gluten acts as an emulsifier and is a major reason which is leading to the growth of the wheat protein concentrates at present. The wheat protein concentrates are fused in items such as lipsticks, fillers and powders. This is a major reason of growth of wheat protein concentrates market over the forecast period.

Global Wheat Protein Concentrates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Wheat Protein Concentrates market include:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Manildra Group,Gluten Y Almidones Industriales, Cargill Inc., Tereos Syrol, Agrana, Agridient, Honeyville, Glico Nutrition, AB Amilina, Crop Energies AG, Kroener Staerke, La Roquette , MGP Ingredients, Crespel & Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

Additionally, Glico Nutrition has focused its products on customizing the wheat proteins for specific food uses, for addition in flours which require high dough strength and extensible texture. NP gluten wheat protein concentrates and isolates perform well in terms of extensibility and are good for making noodles and dumplings wrappers.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: ADM is expands into the new range of products which are innovative including wheat protein concentrates called Nutriance. Nutriance has about 85% protein is high in glutamine content. This newly added product in company’s range of products is ideal for nutrition, taste, and function.

North America is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period as the region accounts 35% of the total revenue of the protein market. There is an increasing consumption of nutritional supplements and snacks with the growing number of health-conscious consumers.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the distribution channel, species, nature, origin and end use of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

