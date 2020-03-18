In this report, the Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Wetting Agent for Printing Inks market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A wetting agent is a chemical compound that reduces the surface tension of a liquid. The surface tension of a liquid is the tendency of the molecules of a liquid to bond together and is determined by the strength of the bonds between the liquid’s molecules. A wetting agent stretches these bonds and decreases the tendency of molecules to hold together, which allows the liquid to spread more easily across any solid surface.

A substance added-typically in small quantities-to a liquid in order to reduce its surface tension and allow solids to be more completely wet by the liquid. A variety of wetting agent used in the manufacture of printing inks is called a dispersing agent. Wetting agents are also an important ingredient of offset press fountain solutions so as to increase the solution’s ability to rapidly form a thin, continuous film. In many fountain solutions, alcohol or substances called surfactants are added as wetting agents.

The wetting agent for printing inks industry concentration is high; there are less manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA, European and Japan.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and USA. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry.

Many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Elementis. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wetting Agent for Printing Inks.

