Global Western Blotting Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report "Global Market Study on Western Blotting: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies to Lose Market Share by 2021" to its huge collection of research reports.

This Persistence Market Research report examines the global western blotting market for the period 20172025. Western blotting technique or protein immunoblot is used for detection and quantification of specific protein molecules in the given complex protein sample. A protein molecule is separated on the basis of molecular weight and size, forming bands on the gel, which is further transferred onto the transfer membrane for visualization and analysis of western blot. Western blotting market contributes the major share to the molecular diagnostics market in terms of revenue. Molecular diagnostics include various analytical techniques used in the field of proteomics and genomics. Western blotting technique is considered as the gold standard for the diagnosis of HIV. Western blotting, due to its high specificity and reproducibility, is used as a confirmatory test for the diagnosis of HIV.

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global western blotting market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of western blotting. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the value chain analysis of the global western blotting market. In addition, the macroeconomic factors affecting the global western blotting market along with the opportunity analysis for this market are also provided in this section of the report. Also, in this section of the report, the market dynamics of the global western blotting market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends are given to offer a deep understanding of this market.

The second part of the report contains the global western blotting market analysis and forecast by product, application, end-use and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional western blotting market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail.

Product

Electrophoresis Blotting Systems

Automated Dry Blotting Systems

Semi-Dry Blotting Systems

Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems

Reagents Kits

Chromogenic Reagents Kits

Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits

Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate

Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate

Fluorescent Reagents

Antibodies

Primary Antibody

Secondary Antibody

Buffer Kits

Transfer Membranes

End-Use

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Application

Scientific Research

Medical Diagnostics

Agricultural Application

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

