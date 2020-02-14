Global Western Blotting Market – Regulatory Landscape and Operational Strategies 2021

As per the forecast, the global western blotting market was valued at US$ 576.4 Mn in 2017 end and is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 725 Mn in 2021 end, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% during the period of forecast 2017-2021.

Western blotting or protein immunoblot is an analytical technique used to separate and detect specific proteins from a complex protein sample. Proteins are separated by gel electrophoresis based on molecular weight of proteins, which form bands on a gel and are then transferred onto a nitrocellulose or polyvinylidene fluoride membrane. The steps in western blotting are tissue preparation, gel electrophoresis, transfer of proteins onto membrane, blocking to prevent membrane and antibody interactions, incubation of membrane, and antibody-based detection of proteins.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1834489

Advantages and drawbacks of using western blotting technique

Western blotting or immunoblotting technique has various advantages as compared with other immunosorbent assays (ISAs), for example ELISA. Western blotting technique is advanced than ELISA as it allows separation of the protein mix by charge, size and/or conformation. This method of stripping used in western blotting can be used for the detection of a number of targets, while in ELISA only one protein can be detected. Due to the fact that gel electophoreis of proteins helps the separation of proteins into bands, the size of the target protein can be determined using this technique. In addition, the protein of interest can be semi-quantified by running an internal quantity standard simultaneously with the samples in the gel. However, one of the main drawbacks of western blotting technique is that it is time-consuming as compared to ELISA and requires highly experienced lab technicians to perform this technique. Also, another drawback of western blotting is that it requires high optimization of experimental conditions like gel concentration, protein isolation, etc.

This Persistence Market Research report examines the global western blotting market for the period 20172025. Western blotting technique or protein immunoblot is used for detection and quantification of specific protein molecules in the given complex protein sample. A protein molecule is separated on the basis of molecular weight and size, forming bands on the gel, which is further transferred onto the transfer membrane for visualization and analysis of western blot. Western blotting market contributes the major share to the molecular diagnostics market in terms of revenue. Molecular diagnostics include various analytical techniques used in the field of proteomics and genomics. Western blotting technique is considered as the gold standard for the diagnosis of HIV. Western blotting, due to its high specificity and reproducibility, is used as a confirmatory test for the diagnosis of HIV.

A lucid report structure aiding in the understanding of this market

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global western blotting market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of western blotting. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the value chain analysis of the global western blotting market. In addition, the macroeconomic factors affecting the global western blotting market along with the opportunity analysis for this market are also provided in this section of the report. Also, in this section of the report, the market dynamics of the global western blotting market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends are given to offer a deep understanding of this market.

The second part of the report contains the global western blotting market analysis and forecast by product, application, end-use and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional western blotting market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail.

This report also profiles some of the key companies that are functioning in the global western blotting market. Some of the companies that have been profiled in the competition landscape section of this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Lumigen, Inc.) and EMD Millipore Corporation.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-market-study-on-western-blotting-pharmaceutical-and-biotechnology-companies-to-lose-market-share-by-2021-report.html/toc

Competition landscape dwells deep into the competition prevalent in this market

Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global western blotting market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global western blotting market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global western blotting market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/